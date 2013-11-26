MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Tuesday on demand from spot markets in north India and inquiries
for exports.
* Excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top turmeric
cultivating state, have raised concerns over the quality of the
crop, spot traders said.
* At 1000 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for December delivery was up 0.69 percent at 5,276
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Local demand has picked up and is likely to stay strong
in the near term. In winter, demand for turmeric goes up and
this may support the prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader
from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Local supplies will increase with the arrival of the new
crop from February, spot traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 48 rupees to 5,320 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on export demand and on positive
cues from the local market, though good progress in sowing and
prospects of a better crop capped the gains.
* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for December delivery
was up 0.14 percent at 12,680 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Some fresh demand has come for the Indian-origin jeera
but any sharp rise is unlikely because sowing is good," said
Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera rose 6 rupees to 12,937 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)