MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday on demand from spot markets in north India and inquiries for exports.

* Excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top turmeric cultivating state, have raised concerns over the quality of the crop, spot traders said.

* At 1000 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 0.69 percent at 5,276 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Local demand has picked up and is likely to stay strong in the near term. In winter, demand for turmeric goes up and this may support the prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Local supplies will increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 48 rupees to 5,320 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on export demand and on positive cues from the local market, though good progress in sowing and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery was up 0.14 percent at 12,680 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Some fresh demand has come for the Indian-origin jeera but any sharp rise is unlikely because sowing is good," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 6 rupees to 12,937 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)