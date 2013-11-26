MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Tuesday on a stronger rupee, losses in overseas markets and concerns that exports of soymeal to Iran may drop following a deal between Tehran and six world powers to curb the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.31 percent at 3,839.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the key December soyoil contract fell 0.59 percent to 721.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December fell 0.29 percent at 3,781 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 49 rupees to 3,913 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 6.05 rupees to 723.9 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 5 rupees at 3,850 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended the previous session's losses on Tuesday due to higher carry-forward stocks and subdued demand, though a delay in cane crushing and expectations of an increase in import duty limited the downside.

* The key December contract ended down 0.91 percent at 2,831 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,801 rupees last week, its lowest since June 8, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 2,896 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures slipped due to large supplies from the new season harvest, subdued demand and on expectations of higher output.

* The December contract ended down 0.39 percent at 5,110 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 83 rupees to 5,000 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on conducive weather for sowing and stocks, though concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh to wheat restricted the fall.

* The December chana contract fell 1.06 percent to end at 3,066 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana was almost steady at 3,073 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on demand from spot markets in north India and inquiries for exports.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended up 1.56 percent at 5,322 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 60 rupees to 5,332 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on export demand and on positive cues from the local market, though good progress in sowing and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery ended up 0.73 percent at 12,755 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 55 rupees to 12,986 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)