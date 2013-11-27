MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday due to profit-taking, supported by lower-than-expected export demand and large stocks.

* At 1027 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 1.20 percent at 5,258 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The contract rose 13 percent between Nov. 6 and Nov. 26.

* "High carryover stocks and favourable weather conditions for the sown crop are weighing on turmeric prices," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Local supplies will increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 17 rupees to 5,315 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top turmeric cultivating state, have raised concerns over the quality of the crop, spot traders said.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to ongoing sowing operations, conducive weather and prospects of a better crop.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery was down 0.69 percent at 12,667.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing operations are progressing well and the crop prospects look bright because soil moisture is good, said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 81 rupees to 12,905 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)