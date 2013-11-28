MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian turmeric futures rose on Thursday due to a pick-up in demand from northern part of the country and on some concerns over the quality of the crop due to excessive rains.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 2.08 percent at 5,388 rupees per 100 kg at 1026 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Demand from north India usually picks up during winters. If prices stabilize then demand may improve further," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 35 rupees to 5,350 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top turmeric cultivating state, have raised concerns over the quality of the crop, spot traders said.

* Local supplies will increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, they said.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on fresh demand from exporters and hopes of a pick-up in the local demand, though ongoing sowing operations and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery was up 0.75 percent at 12,757.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Fresh demand has come from exporters and it may continue to stay firm if prices remain at lower levels," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera edged up 3 rupees to 12,907 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)