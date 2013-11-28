MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Thursday due to a pick-up in demand from northern part of the
country and on some concerns over the quality of the crop due to
excessive rains.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery was up 2.08 percent at 5,388 rupees per 100 kg
at 1026 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX).
* "Demand from north India usually picks up during winters.
If prices stabilize then demand may improve further," said
Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh state.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 35 rupees to 5,350 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top turmeric
cultivating state, have raised concerns over the quality of the
crop, spot traders said.
* Local supplies will increase with the arrival of the new
crop from February, they said.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on fresh demand from exporters and
hopes of a pick-up in the local demand, though ongoing sowing
operations and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.
* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for December delivery
was up 0.75 percent at 12,757.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Fresh demand has come from exporters and it may continue
to stay firm if prices remain at lower levels," said Jay Kumar
Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera edged up 3 rupees to 12,907 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)