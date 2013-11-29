MEDIA-ONGC to raise 1,671 crore rupees for associate firm OPaL - Mint
MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday on mounting stocks and weak exports as buyers were waiting for supplies from the new season crop.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 3.51 percent at 5,216 rupees per 100 kg at 1025 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Carryover stocks from the previous crop are high and supplies from the new crop would start in January and end-February. All these factors are weighing on prices and would keep them under pressure in the short term," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
* Excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top turmeric cultivating state, have raised concerns over the quality of the crop, spot traders said.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 12 rupees to 5,362 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell due to sowing operations, favourable weather and prospects of a better crop.
* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for December delivery was down 1.22 percent at 12,585 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Sowing is progressing well and the weather is quite suitable. Yields are expected to be higher because soil moisture is adequate," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 42 rupees to 12,881 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
