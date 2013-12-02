MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Monday due to subdued demand for exports amid large carry
forward stocks while the approaching new season supply also
weighed on sentiment.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery was down 2.25 percent at 4,948 rupees per 100
kg at 0934 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Huge carryover stocks and favourable weather conditions
may pressurize prices," Angel Commodities said in a research
note.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top turmeric
cultivating state, have raised concerns over the quality of the
crop, spot traders said.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell on sluggish local demand, on-going
sowing operations, favourable weather and prospects of a better
crop.
* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for December delivery
was down 1.52 percent at 12,345 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Sowing is going on at a good pace and the weather is
suitable. Selling pressure is high in jeera because stocks are
also good," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Spot jeera fell 90 rupees to 12,800 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)