MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday due to subdued demand for exports amid large carry forward stocks while the approaching new season supply also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 2.25 percent at 4,948 rupees per 100 kg at 0934 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Huge carryover stocks and favourable weather conditions may pressurize prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top turmeric cultivating state, have raised concerns over the quality of the crop, spot traders said.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on sluggish local demand, on-going sowing operations, favourable weather and prospects of a better crop.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery was down 1.52 percent at 12,345 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing is going on at a good pace and the weather is suitable. Selling pressure is high in jeera because stocks are also good," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot jeera fell 90 rupees to 12,800 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)