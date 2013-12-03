MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian jeera futures fell to their lowest in more than two weeks on sluggish local demand, ongoing sowing, favourable weather and prospects of better crop.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0926 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December delivery was down 0.18 percent at 12,345 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a low of 12,180 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 16.

* Jeera should come down more, said Santosh Kumar Narayanam, an analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. Selling is advised at 12,450 rupees, for a target of 12,000 rupees.

* Spot jeera was flat at 12,800 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were flat as pressure from large carry-forward stocks and the upcoming supply season were offset by local demand in the northern part of the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 0.08 percent at 4,978 rupees per 100 kg at 0926 GMT on the NCDEX.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Turmeric may trade in the 4,800-5,050 rupees range for the week, said Narayanam.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 101.05 rupees to 5,260.85 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)