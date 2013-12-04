MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian jeera futures rose on
Wednesday on export demand though ongoing sowing and prospects
of a better crop capped the gains.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 1017 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December
delivery was up 1.11 percent at 12,475 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* "Some fresh export demand has come but still buying is
below expectation because stocks are large and the new crop also
looks good," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a
key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 74 rupees to 12,791 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on hopes of improvement in
local demand in the winter season, while excessive rains in
Andhra Pradesh raised concerns about the quality of the crop.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery was up 2 percent at 5,088 rupees per 100 kg at
1003 GMT on the NCDEX.
* "Fresh export enquires as well as domestic demand may
support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a
research note.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric prices inched down 2 rupees to 5,239 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)