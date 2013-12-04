MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian jeera futures rose on Wednesday on export demand though ongoing sowing and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1017 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December delivery was up 1.11 percent at 12,475 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Some fresh export demand has come but still buying is below expectation because stocks are large and the new crop also looks good," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 74 rupees to 12,791 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on hopes of improvement in local demand in the winter season, while excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh raised concerns about the quality of the crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 2 percent at 5,088 rupees per 100 kg at 1003 GMT on the NCDEX.

* "Fresh export enquires as well as domestic demand may support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric prices inched down 2 rupees to 5,239 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)