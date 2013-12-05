MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian jeera futures fell on
Thursday due to weak local demand, good progress of sowing and
favourable weather.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0942 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December
delivery was down 0.30 percent at 12,412.5 rupees per
100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Demand is not improving as expected because the area
under cultivation is expected to expand and crop prospects
looked better," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 40 rupees to 12,800 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell as local supplies are still
high, while there are plenty of carry-forward stocks and weak
demand.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery was down 0.83 percent at 5,038 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Supplies are still higher, but demand is sluggish from
local and overseas buyers. Prices may fall further by 100-200
rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric price was almost steady at 5,241 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)