MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian jeera futures fell on Thursday due to weak local demand, good progress of sowing and favourable weather.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0942 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December delivery was down 0.30 percent at 12,412.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand is not improving as expected because the area under cultivation is expected to expand and crop prospects looked better," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 40 rupees to 12,800 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as local supplies are still high, while there are plenty of carry-forward stocks and weak demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 0.83 percent at 5,038 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Supplies are still higher, but demand is sluggish from local and overseas buyers. Prices may fall further by 100-200 rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric price was almost steady at 5,241 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)