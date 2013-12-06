MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian jeera futures fell on Friday, tracking a bearish spot market, good progress of sowing and favourable weather.

* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1020 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December delivery was down 0.50 percent at 12,345 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Prices may fall further because sowing is progressing well and demand is subdued," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 62 rupees to 12,738 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some fresh export demand, while concerns about the quality of the crop due to unfavourable weather in Andhra Pradesh, the top producer, also aided sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 0.44 percent at 5,002 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "There could be some damage to the quality because of excessive rains and water logging in the fields but any major damage is unlikely," said Suresh Choudhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric fell 27 rupees to 5,213 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)