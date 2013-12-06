MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian jeera futures fell on
Friday, tracking a bearish spot market, good progress of sowing
and favourable weather.
* Jeera sowing has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 1020 GMT, the actively traded jeera for December
delivery was down 0.50 percent at 12,345 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Prices may fall further because sowing is progressing
well and demand is subdued," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 62 rupees to 12,738 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on some fresh export demand,
while concerns about the quality of the crop due to unfavourable
weather in Andhra Pradesh, the top producer, also aided
sentiment.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery was up 0.44 percent at 5,002 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* "There could be some damage to the quality because of
excessive rains and water logging in the fields but any major
damage is unlikely," said Suresh Choudhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* Spot turmeric fell 27 rupees to 5,213 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)