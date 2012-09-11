MUMBAI, Sept 11 Shares in Sterlite Industries fell 2.6 percent and Sesa Goa dropped 5.8 percent after India's western Goa state temporarily suspended all mining activities starting on Tuesday.

An expert panel formed by the federal government found "serious illegalities and irregularities" in mining operations, the state government said in a statement late on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)