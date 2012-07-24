BUZZ-India's Cadila Healthcare hits record high on US FDA approval
** Cadila Healthcare shares rise as much as 9.9 pct to record high
MUMBAI, July 24 Indian shares rose on Tuesday in volatile trading, snapping two sessions of falls after Hindustan Unilever surged to a record on robust earnings, although Wipro dropped after the software services exporter issued a subdued earnings forecast.
Hindustan Unilever rose 7.6 percent touching a record high of 477.75 rupees, a day after reporting April-June quarterly earnings that handily beat estimates.
However, Wipro Ltd, fell 3.1 percent after issuing on Tuesday subdued guidance for its main IT services business.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.24 percent to 16,918.08 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.2 percent to end at 5128.20 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week