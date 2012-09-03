MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian shares provisionally fell on Monday as investors discounted deferment of proposed anti-tax avoidance rules, choosing to concentrate on macroeconomic woes like the fiscal and trade deficit.

India's fiscal deficit during the April-July period rose to 2.64 trillion Indian rupees ($47.5 billion) or 51.5 percent of the full fiscal year 2012/13, government data showed on Friday.

Banking shares continued their Friday's slide, after stronger-than-expected GDP dashed hopes for rate cuts. HDFC Bank shares fell 1.18 percent, while Reliance Industries ended 1 percent lower.

India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell a 0.09 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)