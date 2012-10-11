BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Oct 11 Unitech shares rose as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday after the company said it has agreed to dispose of its shareholding in its mobile joint venture Uninor after reaching a settlement with partner Telenor on their legal dispute. Unitech did not provide details of the settlement due to confidentiality obligations. Unitech shares were up 3.9 percent as of 0404 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.