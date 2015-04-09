MUMBAI, April 9 India's benchmark for bank shares, NSE bank index, rose as much as 2 percent on Thursday after Moody's ratings revised India's sovereign rating outlook to "positive" from "stable", aiding confidence in recovery in Asia's third-largest economy.

Also, India's chances of a sovereign rating upgrade over the next 12-18 months is greater as investments are expected to revive, growth to improve and inflation to stay modest, Moody's sovereign rating analyst Atsi Sheth said on Thursday.

Gains were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, up 5.1 percent, and ICICI Bank, higher 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)