BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has upgraded Infosys and Tech Mahindra to 'buy' from 'neutral' citing improved revenue confidence and hopes of better earnings.
The investment bank says anecdotal evidence indicates deal closures are picking up and softness in the banking vertical is bottoming.
Infosys rose 1.7 percent, while Tech Mahindra gained 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Divya Chowdhury and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks