MUMBAI, June 22 Shares in India's cement manufacturers fell sharply in pre open trade, after Competition Commission of India slapped record fine on companies saying the companies colluded to underuse their plants and create an artificial shortage of cement.

ACC fell 4.8 percent, while Ambuja Cements fell 5.2 percent in pre-open trade.

Eleven cement makers were slapped with $1.1 billion in fines on Thursday for price fixing, a record penalty from India's increasingly assertive anti-trust regulator. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)