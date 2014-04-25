MUMBAI, April 25 Indian shares ended lower after hitting a record high for the fourth straight session on disappointment over earnings from market heavyweights including ICICI Bank Ltd.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 0.82 percent at 22,688.07. The index rose as much as 0.27 percent to an all-time high of 22,939.31 earlier the day.

The broader NSE index ended 0.85 percent lower at 6,782.75 after gaining as much as 0.42 percent to a record high of 6,869.85 earlier the session.

Shares in ICICI Bank provisionally closed down 2.35 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)