MUMBAI, June 30 India's NSE rose 1.24 percent on Monday as investors bought shares in recent outperformers such as State Bank of India, allowing the broader index to post its best quarterly gain since January-March 2012.

The NSE provisionally rose 13.36 percent in the quarter concluded on Monday, the best performer in the Asia-Pacific, on a rally spurred by hopes the election of Narendra Modi as the country's prime ministry last month would spur a period of economic reforms.

On Monday the NSE provisionally gained 1.37 percent at 7,611.35 points, gaining 5.3 percent this month.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.25 percent higher at 25,413.78 points. The index gained 4.9 percent this month and 13.5 percent in the April-June quarter. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)