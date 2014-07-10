(Corrects typo in headline)
MUMBAI, July 10 Indian shares ended lower in a
volatile session as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's pledge to
narrow the fiscal deficit and open up sectors such as insurance
and defence were offset by disappointment over the lack of major
reforms.
Investors also booked profits, with some citing the lack of
details on how the government would keep its promise to stick to
the fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic
product for the year ending March 2015 set by the previous
government.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended 0.63
percent lower at 25,284.47 points, while the broader NSE index
closed down 0.23 percent at 7,567.75 points.
State Bank of India provisionally closed 2.1
percent lower while Hero MotoCorp ended down 3.46
percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)