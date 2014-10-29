BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian shares gained for a second consecutive session to their highest closing level in five weeks, tracking a rally in global markets on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would pause before raising interest rates.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.81 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.78 percent higher.
Tata Motors provisionally gained 3.3 percent while Hindalco Industries ended up 6.3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G