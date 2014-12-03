MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, snapping two days of falls, as oil explorers rose after recent sharp falls, while some firms seen as sensitive to rates extended recent rallies on hopes the central bank would ease policy early next year.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed flat at 28,442.71, while the broader NSE index ended 0.15 percent higher at 8,537.65 points.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp provisionally rose 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)