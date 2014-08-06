(Fixes syntax in headline)

MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, snapping two days of gains, as lenders such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank slumped on worries that a sell-off in government bonds would hit the value of their debt holdings.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.95 percent lower at 25,660.84, while the broader NSE index fell 0.96 percent to 7,672.05.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 2.67 percent while State Bank of India closed down 2.02 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)