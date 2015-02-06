MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian shares fell on Friday, marking their biggest weekly loss in eight, as blue-chips such as Tata Motors slumped on weak earnings and on worries the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party may face defeat in the upcoming Delhi state elections.

The broader NSE index fell 0.58 percent for the day, dropping 1.67 percent for the week, while the benchmark BSE index lost 0.46 percent to mark a weekly fall of 1.6 percent.

The indexes extended their losing streak for a sixth consecutive session to mark their biggest weekly loss since Dec. 12, 2014.

