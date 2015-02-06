BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
MUMBAI Feb 6 Indian shares fell on Friday, marking their biggest weekly loss in eight, as blue-chips such as Tata Motors slumped on weak earnings and on worries the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party may face defeat in the upcoming Delhi state elections.
The broader NSE index fell 0.58 percent for the day, dropping 1.67 percent for the week, while the benchmark BSE index lost 0.46 percent to mark a weekly fall of 1.6 percent.
The indexes extended their losing streak for a sixth consecutive session to mark their biggest weekly loss since Dec. 12, 2014.
For midday report, see
For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE831R14561 ADITYA BIRLA HOUSING 90D 4-May-17 99.9824 6.4210 3 225 99.9825 6