MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian shares rose in a volatile trading session on Saturday after the government delivered a federal budget with investment-friendly measures, including a delay in tax avoidance rules for foreign investors and a cut in the corporate tax rate.

But broader gains were capped after the government also said it would push back its medium-term goal of cutting the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product to 2017/18, one year later than previously expected.

The NSE index provisionally rose 0.65 percent to end at 8,901.85 points after rising as much as 1.1 percent and falling as much as 1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)