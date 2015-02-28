Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian shares rose in a volatile trading session on Saturday after the government delivered a federal budget with investment-friendly measures, including a delay in tax avoidance rules for foreign investors and a cut in the corporate tax rate.
But broader gains were capped after the government also said it would push back its medium-term goal of cutting the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product to 2017/18, one year later than previously expected.
The NSE index provisionally rose 0.65 percent to end at 8,901.85 points after rising as much as 1.1 percent and falling as much as 1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees