MUMBAI, March 11 India's benchmark BSE index
fell to a one-month closing low on Wednesday, falling
for the third straight session, as metal stocks such as Hindalco
Industries plunged over an investigation into the
allocation of coal blocks.
The BSE index closed down 0.18 percent at 28,659.17, its
lowest closing level since Feb. 11.
The broader NSE index ended 0.14 percent lower at
8,699.95, marking its lowest close since Feb. 26.
Hindalco Industries fell 5.6 percent, to its lowest level
since March 27, 2014, after a court issued summons to
billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group
to which Hindalco belongs, and former Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh.
