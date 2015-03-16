BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
MUMBAI, March 16 Indian shares fell on Monday, marking their lowest close in more than one month on profit-taking in stocks heavily owned by foreign investors, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet starting on Tuesday.
The BSE index ended 0.23 percent lower, marking its lowest close since Feb. 10.
The broader NSE index lost 0.17 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 11.
For midday report, see
For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain