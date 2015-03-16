MUMBAI, March 16 Indian shares fell on Monday, marking their lowest close in more than one month on profit-taking in stocks heavily owned by foreign investors, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet starting on Tuesday.

The BSE index ended 0.23 percent lower, marking its lowest close since Feb. 10.

The broader NSE index lost 0.17 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 11.

