MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian shares rose for the sixth straight session on Wednesday, hitting their highest in nearly 2-1/2 weeks, as interest-rate sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank gained on hopes of rate cuts by the central bank due to slowing inflation and reforms in the upcoming budget would aid credit growth.

Investors have started building positions ahead of the budget, due on Feb. 28, on expectations of faster reforms, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party was routed in the Delhi state elections.

A firm trend across regional markets also helped sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.63 percent to close at 29,320.26 points, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.68 percent at 8,869.10.

