MUMBAI Feb 24 India's BSE index edged up 0.1
percent to end a two-session losing streak as investors favoured
defensive stocks such as ITC Ltd ahead of an
event-heavy week, although broader gains were capped as lower
oil prices hit some energy firms.
Investors are bracing for a busy second half of the week
with the government due to unveil the railway budget on
Thursday, followed by its economic survey on Friday, and the
fiscal 2015/16 budget on Saturday.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.1 percent higher
at 29,004.66, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.08
percent at 8,762.10.
ITC gained 1.4 percent, while Reliance Industries
fell 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)