MUMBAI, March 20 Indian shares fell on Friday for a third consecutive session to a near 1-1/2 month closing low as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank declined on worries that stocks have gone ahead of underlying anaemic earnings growth.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.73 percent at 28,261.08 points. It fell 0.85 percent in the week, marking its second consecutive weekly fall.

The broader NSE index ended 0.74 percent lower at 8,570.90 points, falling 0.9 percent in the week.

Both indexes closed at their lowest levels since Feb. 10, 2015.

ICICI Bank closed down 3.5.

