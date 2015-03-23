MUMBAI, March 23 Indian shares fell for the fourth straight session on Monday dragged down by Jindal Steel and Power after the government rejected its bids for three coal mines put up for auction.

Caution also prevailed ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.20 percent while the broader NSE index ended 0.23 percent down.

Jindal Steel and Power fell 6.2 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)