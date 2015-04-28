MUMBAI, April 28 Indian shares rose about 1 percent on Tuesday, recovering from their lowest close in 3-1/2 months in the previous session, as blue-chip stocks such as ICICI Bank surged on value-buying.

Gains were also helped by short-covering ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.81 percent higher, while the broader NSE index rose 0.87 percent.

Both the indexes had closed at their lowest level since Jan. 7 on Monday and the 50-shares NSE index fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time in 15 months.

ICICI Bank's shares rose 8.1 percent to mark their biggest daily gain since September 2013.

Also, Maruti Suzuki India rose 8.1 percent adding to Monday's 3 percent gain after its January-March earnings beat estimates.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)