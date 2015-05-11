MUMBAI May 11 India's BSE index rose more than 1 percent on Monday, marking its highest close in over two weeks as lenders surged on hopes that upcoming inflation and factory data, and China's latest round of monetary easing may prompt the central bank to ease its policy for the third time this year.

Indian factory output growth is likely to slow and retail inflation is expected to cool further, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The benchmark BSE index gained 1.48 percent marking it highest close since April 23.

The broader NSE index ended 1.63 percent higher after earlier rising as much as 1.72 percent.

For midday report see

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)