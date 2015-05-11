Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
MUMBAI May 11 India's BSE index rose more than 1 percent on Monday, marking its highest close in over two weeks as lenders surged on hopes that upcoming inflation and factory data, and China's latest round of monetary easing may prompt the central bank to ease its policy for the third time this year.
Indian factory output growth is likely to slow and retail inflation is expected to cool further, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
The benchmark BSE index gained 1.48 percent marking it highest close since April 23.
The broader NSE index ended 1.63 percent higher after earlier rising as much as 1.72 percent.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees