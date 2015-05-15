MUMBAI May 15 Indian shares rose on Friday, marking their second weekly gain, led by lenders such as State Bank of India after the government defended its reforms approach and on continued hopes the central bank would lower interest rates in June.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.43 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.46 percent on Friday.

Both the indexes also marked their second straight weekly gain, with the NSE rising 0.86 percent and the BSE up 0.8 percent.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)