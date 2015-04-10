(Corrects day in first paragraph to Friday from Thursday)

MUMBAI, April 10 Indian shares closed nearly unchanged on Friday but rose for the second straight week as gains in lenders such as State Bank of India were offset by profit-taking in some of the recent outperformers.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.02 percent lower at 28,879.38. The index however gained 2.2 percent on week, marking its second straight weekly gain.

The broader NSE index gained 0.02 percent to 8,780.35, surging 2.3 percent on the week.

State Bank of India closed up 1.8 percent, adding to its 2.5 percent gain in the previous session after Moody's revised India's sovereign rating outlook to "positive" from "stable" on Thursday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)