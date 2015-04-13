MUMBAI, April 13 Indian shares closed at their highest level in six weeks on Monday led by blue-chips such as Larsen and Toubro, which gained after the company signed an agreement with France's Areva for nuclear power projects, while firm cues across the region also helped.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.57 percent higher at 29,044.44 points, while the broader NSE index gained 0.61 percent to 8,834 points. Both indexes closed at their highest level since March 3.

Indian markets will be closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)