Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
MUMBAI, April 15 Indian shares fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, with the NSE index snapping a seven-day winning streak as exporters fell on concerns that the strength in the rupee after inflation data may persist and hurt revenues.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.84 percent at 28,799.69, while the broader NSE index fell 0.95 percent to 8,750.20. The indexes also posted their biggest daily percentage fall since March 26. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
May 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.880 111.83 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3965 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.058 30.218 +0.53 Korean won 1131.600 1137.9 +0.56 Baht 34.560 34.59 +0