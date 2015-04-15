MUMBAI, April 15 Indian shares fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, with the NSE index snapping a seven-day winning streak as exporters fell on concerns that the strength in the rupee after inflation data may persist and hurt revenues.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.84 percent at 28,799.69, while the broader NSE index fell 0.95 percent to 8,750.20. The indexes also posted their biggest daily percentage fall since March 26. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)