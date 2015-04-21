MUMBAI, April 21 Indian shares fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday and closed at their lowest in nearly four weeks as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged after Japan's Daiichi Sankyo's $3.6 billon share sale in the company.

Concerns over retrospective taxation on foreign portfolio investors, which prompted them to sell stocks worth 15.07 billion rupees ($239.93 million) on Monday, also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.75 percent at 27,676.04, while the broader NSE index ended lower 0.83 percent at 8,377.75.

Shares of Sun Pharma slumped 8.8 percent, their biggest daily fall in six years.

For midday report, click on (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)