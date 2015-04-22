BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
MUMBAI, April 22 Indian shares bounced back from a four-week low on Wednesday, snapping a five-session losing streak as blue-chips such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose on value buying.
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.77 percent at 27,890.13, while the broader NSE index rose 0.62 percent to 8,429.70.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed up 1.64 percent. The stock fell 8.8 percent on Tuesday, its worst daily fall in six years. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain