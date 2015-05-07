Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
MUMBAI May 7 India's BSE index fell for the third straight session on Thursday, closing at its lowest level in near 6-1/2 months on continued selling by foreign investors due to worries over retrospective taxes and a delay in land acquisition bill.
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 26,599.11, while the broader NSE index fell 0.49 percent to 8,057.30.
The BSE index closed at its lowest level since Oct. 21, 2014, while the NSE index finished at its lowest level since Dec. 17, 2014. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees