MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian shares fell on Friday as weak results of industrial goods makers raised fresh concerns over a much-anticipated recovery in India's investment cycle and earnings growth, while caution also prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The BSE index was down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.28 percent.

Stocks, however, marked their second consecutive week of marginal gains. The 30-share BSE index rose 0.43 percent for the week, while the 50-share NSE index gained 0.37 percent.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)