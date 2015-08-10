MUMBAI Aug 10 Indian shares gave up early gains on Monday and ended nearly half a percent lower, marking their biggest single-day loss in two weeks, after a government official fanned doubts that the goods and service tax (GST) bill was unlikely to be cleared in the current session of parliament.

A senior finance ministry official told NewsRise that the government was not hopeful of the passage of the GST bill in the ongoing monsoon session.

With only three days left for the session to end, investors were hopeful of parliament passing of the country's most ambitious tax reform in decades.

The BSE index fell 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.46 percent, marking their biggest single-day percentage loss since July 27.

