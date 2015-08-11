MUMBAI Aug 11 Indian shares fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, marking their lowest close in nearly two weeks, led by declines in lenders after State Bank of India's quarterly results disappointed investors.

The NSE bank index ended 1.37 percent lower.

The BSE index was down 0.84 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.74 percent; recording their lowest close since July 30.

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)