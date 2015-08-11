BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
MUMBAI Aug 11 Indian shares fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, marking their lowest close in nearly two weeks, led by declines in lenders after State Bank of India's quarterly results disappointed investors.
The NSE bank index ended 1.37 percent lower.
The BSE index was down 0.84 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.74 percent; recording their lowest close since July 30.
For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday