Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
Aug 26 Indian stocks ended over 1 percent lower on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session as wary investors shied away from risky bets on fears that a rate cut in China was not enough to stabilise its slowing economy or halt a collapse in stocks.
The benchmark BSE index ended 1.22 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 1.13 percent.
Banking stocks took a beating, with the Bank Nifty index falling 1.6 percent.
For the midday report, click
For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees