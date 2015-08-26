Aug 26 Indian stocks ended over 1 percent lower on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session as wary investors shied away from risky bets on fears that a rate cut in China was not enough to stabilise its slowing economy or halt a collapse in stocks.

The benchmark BSE index ended 1.22 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 1.13 percent.

Banking stocks took a beating, with the Bank Nifty index falling 1.6 percent.

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)