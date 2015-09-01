Sept 1 Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday to near their lowest in about a year after HDFC Bank lowered its base rate by a hefty 35 basis points, sparking concerns other lenders would follow suit, hurting margins in the sector.

The broader NSE index fell below the key 7,800 mark, ending 2.33 percent lower, not far from levels last week when the index hit its lowest since August 2014.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 2.23 percent.

The Bank Nifty sub-index of the NSE fell 3.59 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)