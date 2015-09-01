BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday to near their lowest in about a year after HDFC Bank lowered its base rate by a hefty 35 basis points, sparking concerns other lenders would follow suit, hurting margins in the sector.
The broader NSE index fell below the key 7,800 mark, ending 2.33 percent lower, not far from levels last week when the index hit its lowest since August 2014.
The benchmark BSE index ended down 2.23 percent.
The Bank Nifty sub-index of the NSE fell 3.59 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 2 bids for 14.05 billion rupees ($218.92 million)at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)