Sept 10 Indian stocks ended nearly half a percent lower, giving up gains of the previous two sessions, and tracking declines around the region after lacklustre Chinese economic data added to heightened worries about the global economy.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.38 percent lower while the broader NSE index ended down 0.39 percent to snap a two-day winning streak. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)