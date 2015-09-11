Sept 11 Indian shares closed nearly flat on Friday, with capital goods stocks such as Larsen & Toubro ending lower ahead of July industrial output data due later in the day.

India's economy grew an historically modest 7 percent last quarter but industrial output has generally been strong. It is expected to have increased 3.5 percent in July from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.

The BSE index ended 0.05 percent lower on Friday while the NSE index gained 0.02 percent.

For the week, the BSE index has gained 1.62 percent, while the NSE index gained 1.75 percent, recording their first weekly gain in five weeks. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)