BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
MUMBAI Oct 5 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday, posting their biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly nine months as expectations for a U.S. rate hike faded after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
Indexes posted a fourth consecutive day of gains after earlier hitting their highest intraday levels since Aug. 21. Markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.
The BSE index gained 2.15 percent to end at 26,785.55, while the NSE index rose 2.12 percent to end at 8,119.30. Both posted their biggest single daily gains since Jan. 15.
Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday