Sept 14 Indian shares closed 1 percent higher on Monday, posting their highest close in two weeks, as investors shrugged off weak Chinese data and uncertainty whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike rates later this week.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.96 percent to close at 25,856.7. The broader NSE index ended 1.06 percent higher at 7,872.25.

Both indexes recorded their highest close since Aug. 31.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)