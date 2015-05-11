The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose more than 1 percent on Monday, marking its highest close in over two weeks as lenders surged on hopes that upcoming inflation and factory data, and China's latest round of monetary easing may prompt the Reserve Bank of India to ease its policy for the third time this year.

Indian factory output growth is likely to slow and retail inflation is expected to cool further, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 1.48 percent marking it highest close since April 23.

The broader Nifty ended 1.63 percent higher after earlier rising as much as 1.72 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)